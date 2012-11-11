FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer beats Murray to set up Djokovic final
November 11, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Federer beats Murray to set up Djokovic final

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return to Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Roger Federer reached the final of the ATP World Tour Finals for the eighth time in 11 years on Sunday after a 7-6 6-2 win over Britain’s Andy Murray.

The Swiss was out-hit by Murray in the early exchanges but produced a classy response to overwhelm the U.S. Open champion with a superb demonstration of his all-court game, setting up a final on Monday against world number one Novak Djokovic.

Murray, who lost to Federer in the Wimbledon final this year but gained revenge to win gold at the Olympics, broke the Federer serve in the first game at the O2 Arena.

Federer got it back to level the set at 4-4 and raised his game to win a first set tiebreak 7-5, Murray breaking a racket in anger as the Swiss got on top.

The 17-times grand slam champion broke Murray from 40-0 in the third game of the second set and accelerated to victory with a flurry of shot-making, sealing the win on his first match point after one hour 33 minutes.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
