Murray pulls out of ATP World Finals
October 9, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

Murray pulls out of ATP World Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain chases down a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month’s World Tour Finals in London as he continues his recovery from back surgery.

“I‘m really disappointed not to be playing this year. I love playing in front of my home crowd, it’s a great atmosphere,” the British world number three said in a statement on Wednesday.

Murray had surgery last month to clear up a long-standing back problem.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer have already secured spots at the season-ending event, which is fought out between the top eight qualified players. The tournament runs from November 4-11.

Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John O'Brien

