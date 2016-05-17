Factbox: The young lions to watch this year

Mar 31, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios reacts after winning a point in the second set tiebreaker against Milos Raonic (not pictured) in a men's singles quarterfinal during day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Kyrgios won 6-4, 7-6(4). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - The top of the men’s game has been set in stone for a decade with first Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, then joined by Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dominating the top of the ATP rankings.

There are signs that a new generation are ready to carry the torch when time finally catches up on the Big Four.

Here are the ones to watch as the French Open looms (world ranking in parentheses, age in brackets)

19-Nick Kyrgios - Australia (21)

Kyrgios was threatened with ban last year after making lurid remarks about the Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend but is letting his tennis do the talking this season.

Won his first ATP title in Marseille and made semis at Dubai, Miami and Estoril. Pushed Rafael Nadal hard on clay at Italian Open and has reached a career-high ranking.

“The key for him is maturity and being consistent week in week out,” former top-10 player, leading coach and ESPN summarizer Brad Gilbert said.

“He has the most talent of any of the under 21s but can he put it all together to sustain what he needs to do?”

- -

44-Borna Coric - Croatia (19)

Lacks the killer weapons of Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev but makes up for that with a maturity beyond his years.

Has struggled to chalk up big results against players in the top 20 but did make finals in Chennai and Marrakesh.

“He is the best mover of the younger players, a bit of a copy of Djokovic, but less talent than some of the other young guys,” Gilbert said.

- -

48-Alexander Zverev - Germany (19)

Aug 10, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Borna Coric of Croatia serves the ball against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly two meters tall and packing huge weapons with his serve and forehand, Zverev also boasts the kind of fluid movement that similarly tall players struggle with.

Appears to thrive on the show courts and outplayed Nadal this year in Indian Wells before missing a match point and succumbing. Germany are looking for a new Boris Becker and Zverev could be their best hope, especially at Wimbledon.

Coached by his father and former pro, also Alex.

“Clearly he has a big game and nice technique and good attitude,” Federer said recently.

- -

72-Taylor Fritz - U.S. (18)

The youngest member of the top 100.

By reaching the Memphis Open final, he became the youngest American man to reach a Tour final since Michael Chang in 1989. He lost to Kei Nishikori.

A completely different animal to Chang though, relying on a powerful first serve and a crushing forehand.

His country’s big hope also seems to have the work ethic to go far. “My philosophy is you work so hard that you want to quit tennis. You get to the point where you are so dead and tired. Then you come back and do it again the next day and do it again and again and again,” he told the ATP website recently.

- -

84-Kyle Edmund - Britain (21)

A member of the British Davis Cup team that won the trophy for the first time in 79 years last November, the 21-year-old has benefited from spending time with compatriot Murray during an intensive training camp in Dubai before the start of 2016.

Having picked up tips from Murray on how to improve his game, Edmund battled through qualifying before reaching his first ATP quarter-final in Doha.

”He’s made great progress. He’s a better athlete than I thought. He’s got a huge forehand. He’s got huge upside,” American great John McEnroe said.