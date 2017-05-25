FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Nishikori fights back to reach Geneva semis
#Sports News
May 25, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 3 months ago

Nishikori fights back to reach Geneva semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP - Rome Open - Kei Nishikori of Japan v David Ferrer of Spain - Rome, Italy - 17/5/17- Nishikori returns the ball.Max Rossi

(Reuters) - Second-seed Kei Nishikori saved three consecutive match points in the final set to beat South African Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6 in the quarter-finals at the Geneva Open on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Japanese managed an impressive recovery to hold his serve after trailing 0-40 in the 10th game of the third set. He needed a tie-breaker to claim the win and set up a semi-final clash with Mischa Zverev on Friday.

Nishikori, who accepted a late wild card into the ATP World Tour 250 event, is looking to get his clay-court season going ahead of the French Open after a third-round exit in Rome last week. A wrist injury kept him out of Barcelona and forced him to withdraw from Madrid quarter-finals earlier this month.

In Thursday's other quarter-final, Zverev eased past fifth-seed Steve Johnson 6-4 7-5 in a match that lasted an hour and 34 minutes.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

