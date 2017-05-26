FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zverev beats Nishikori to keep up with younger brother
#Sports News
May 26, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 3 months ago

Zverev beats Nishikori to keep up with younger brother

1 Min Read

Tennis - Mexican Open - Men's Singles - First Round - Acapulco, Mexico - 28/2/17. Germany's Mischa Zverev in action against Spain's Rafael Nadal.Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Mischa Zverev took some of the limelight back from younger brother Alexander when he beat second seed Kei Nishikori to reach the Geneva Open final on Friday.

The German, whose younger sibling Alex won the Italian Open last week to reach number 10 in the rankings, produced some dazzling serve-and-volley tennis to beat Nishikori 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Moscow-born Zverev, ranked 33, will face home favourite Stan Wawrinka in the final. The top seed beat Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 7-6(4).

Zverev, 29, stunned the tennis world at the Australian Open when he beat world number one Andy Murray before losing to eventual winner Roger Federer.

The last time he reached an ATP Tour final was in 2010 when he was beaten by Frenchman Gilles Simon at the Moselle Open.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

