Souza the loser against Sousa
May 18, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Souza the loser against Sousa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pity umpire Manuel Messina in the day’s opening match on Court Central at the Geneva Open on Monday when Portugal’s sixth seed Joao Sousa took on Brazil’s Joao Souza.

For the record, Sousa won the first meeting between the players with near identical names 7-5 6-3 to reach the second round at the claycourt tournament.

To avoid confusion, though, Messina, from San Marino, was forced to state “Sousa Portugal” or “Souza Brazil” when calling the scores.

The Geneva Open has been restored to the full ATP Tour for the first time since Thomas Muster won the 1991 title.

Home favorite Stanislas Wawrinka is the top seed.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
