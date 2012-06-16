FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer strolls past Youzhny to set up Haas final
#Sports News
June 16, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Federer strolls past Youzhny to set up Haas final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves the ball to Mikhail Youzhny of Russia at the semi-final of the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

(Reuters) - Roger Federer will be chasing a sixth Halle Open title after setting up a final showdown with fellow 30-something Tommy Haas on Saturday.

The 16-times grand slam winner raced into his seventh Halle final with a 6-1 6-4 win over Mikhail Youzhny.

Federer wasted little time converting four of his eight break points to maintain a perfect record of 13 wins in 13 matches against the Russian.

“Mikhail started a bit slow but I think I took advantage of it and after that I was able to get on a roll,” the Swiss number two seed said.

“I‘m obviously excited to be a finalist here again.”

Federer will face wildcard Haas on Sunday after the German beat Rafa Nadal’s conqueror Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 7-5.

“It’s always tricky playing Germans here in the final, but I‘m looking forward to that match,” said Federer.

Sunday’s match will be the first ATP final to feature two 30-somethings since Spain’s Carlos Moya beat Andrei Pavel of Romania in the 2007 Umag final.

Writing by Toby Davis in London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
