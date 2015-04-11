FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sock downs Anderson to reach first ATP final
April 11, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Sock downs Anderson to reach first ATP final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Jack Sock (USA) reacting to match point during his doubles final with partner Vasek Pospisil (CAN) against Simone Bolelli (ITA) and Fabio Fognini (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Jack Sock reached his first ATP Tour final when he beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson at the U.S. Men’s Claycourt Championship in Houston on Saturday.

Reigning Wimbledon doubles champion Sock, ranked 46, went through 7-6(3) 6-3 against the world number 16 and will face either fellow American Sam Querrey or Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in Sunday’s title match.

Anderson fired down 14 aces at the River Oaks Country Club but 22-year-old Nebraskan Sock came back with some big shots of his own to delight the home fans.

Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
