Sock sinks Querrey in Houston for maiden title
April 13, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sock sinks Querrey in Houston for maiden title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jack Sock of the U.S. reacts after winning a point during his men's singles tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai in this file photo taken on October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - American Jack Sock won his first ATP singles title defeating compatriot Sam Querrey 7-6(9) 7-6(2) in the final of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Sock, playing in his first ATP final, saved three set points in the first set tie-break which came after a two hour rain delay when Querry was up 5-4.

There was still little to choose in the second set between Sock ranked 46th in the world and Querrey, four places above him in the rankings.

Querrey broke to go 4-3 up but Sock broke right back and came out comfortably on top in the second tie-break to secure the win in one hour and 45 minutes.

It was the first time since 2003, when Andre Agassi defeated Andy Roddick, that two Americans faced each other in the Houston final.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
