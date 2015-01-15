Murray joins Djokovic, Federer for Dubai tournament

Britain's Andy Murray watches the ball as he serves during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Park January 15, 2015. The Australian Open tennis tournament begins on January 19. REUTERS/David Gray

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray will play in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, the organisers of the February tournament said on Thursday.

Murray will join a stellar field including world number one Novak Djokovic and 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer.

The Scot, ranked six in the world, has had mixed fortunes in Dubai, finishing runner-up to Federer in 2012 but suffering quarter-final defeats in two of his three other visits.

Djokovic and Federer have won the Dubai title 10 times between them, including the last six titles.

The women’s event, which begins on Feb. 15, a week before the men‘s, features eight of the world’s top 10, including Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova.