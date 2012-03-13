FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Wells men's singles results
March 13, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 6 years ago

Indian Wells men's singles results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Indian Wells men’s singles third-round results on Monday.

7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 30-Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 6-2

12-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 4-6 6-2 7-6(2)

Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat 8-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 6-3 6-4

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 29-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-2 6-3

Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-4

13-Gilles Simon (France) beat 23-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 6-4

11-John Isner (U.S.) beat 22-Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-5 7-5

Editing by Peter Rutherford

