Indian Wells men's singles results

March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Indian Wells men’s singles third-round results on Monday.
7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 30-Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 6-2
12-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 4-6 6-2 7-6(2)
Matthew Ebden (Australia) beat 8-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 6-3 6-4
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 29-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-2 6-3
Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-4
13-Gilles Simon (France) beat 23-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 6-4
11-John Isner (U.S.) beat 22-Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-5 7-5
