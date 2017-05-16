FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia's Kyrgios out of Italian Open with injury, reports say
#Sports News
May 16, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 3 months ago

Australia's Kyrgios out of Italian Open with injury, reports say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Madrid Open - Rafael Nadal of Spain v Nick Kyrgios of Australia - Madrid, Spain - 11/5/17- Kyrgios returns a backhand.Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday with a hip injury, casting doubt over his participation in next week's French Open, local media reported.

Kyrgios was due to play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in Rome, but was replaced by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov in the men's draw.

Kyrgios, who won two matches at last week's Madrid Open before losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, needed treatment for a hip complaint during his first-round win over Marcos Baghdatis in Spain.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Larry Kin

