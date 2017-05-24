FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Del Potro suffers shock exit in Lyon, Raonic marches on
May 24, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 3 months ago

Del Potro suffers shock exit in Lyon, Raonic marches on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 27, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a backhand against Roger Federer of Switzerland (not pictured) on day seven of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Argentine Juan Martin del Potro suffered a setback to his French Open preparations after losing 7-6(0) 6-4 to qualifier Gastao Elias in the Lyon Open second round while top seed Milos Raonic moved into the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After losing the opening set tie-breaker without collecting a point, sixth seed Del Potro broke Elias' serve in the first game of the second set but failed to capitalize.

With the set level at 4-4, the 26-year-old Portuguese claimed the last two games and will face Raonic in the last eight on Thursday after the Canadian defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4 6-3.

Raonic, the world number six, fired eight aces and won 25 of his 30 first-serve points as he dominated a match lasting an hour and 25 minutes.

Home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back to secure a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 victory over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq.

The second seed, who failed to progress beyond the second-round in Monte Carlo and Madrid, will face Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

