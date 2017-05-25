FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Tsonga saunters into semis in Lyon, Raonic joins him
May 25, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 3 months ago

Tsonga saunters into semis in Lyon, Raonic joins him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 18/04/2017. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France plays a shot to his compatriot Adrian Mannarino.Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga sauntered into the semi-finals of the Lyon Open with a 6-0 6-4 victory over Russian youngster Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

The second seed needed little more than an hour to overwhelm his opponent, dropping only six points on serve.

He will face Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semis after he knocked out Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3 6-1.

Top seeded Canadian Milos Raonic continued his impressive recent clay court form as he moved into the last four by seeing off qualifier Gastao Elias 6-4 6-3.

Raonic, looking for his first title since January 2016, will face either third seed Tomas Berdych or fifth seed Gilles Simon in Friday's semi-finals.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

