3 months ago
Tsonga reaches maiden final on clay
#Sports News
May 26, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 3 months ago

Tsonga reaches maiden final on clay

1 Min Read

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 18/04/2017. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France plays a shot to his compatriot Adrian Mannarino.Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached his first claycourt final just ahead of the French Open by beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 3-6 6-1 at the Lyon Open on Friday.

Second seed Tsonga served 14 aces to reach the 26th final of his career -- and his first on the red dirt, where he will face Tomas Berdych after the Czech defeated top seed Milos Raonic of Canada 7-6(5) 7-6(2).

Tsonga had gotten off to a poor start in the claycourt season, withdrawing from his second-round match at the Madrid Masters before skipping the Rome Masters with a shoulder injury.

In the other semi-final, third seed Berdych avenged his Rome third-round defeat by Raonic by playing better in the two tiebreaks to get a chance to claim a 14th ATP title -- his first this year.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar

