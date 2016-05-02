Federer out of Madrid Open with back injury

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX1BUVM

MADRID (Reuters) - Former world number one Roger Federer has pulled out of this week’s Madrid Open with a back injury.

The Swiss great traveled to the Spanish capital for the tournament but was unable to practice on Monday and announced his withdrawal.

Federer, however, said he would be back for the Rome Masters next week.

“I don’t want to take more chances as I know I‘m not going to be fully ready for Wednesday,” he added, referring to his opening match.

”I would rather play it safe and rest up now and get ready for Rome. I‘m sorry to the tournament for coming and leaving without playing.

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 15/04/2016. Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

“I arrived and I was okay and then I practiced on Saturday and hurt my back a little bit and stopped early. I‘m very disappointed to say the least,” said Federer.

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 15/04/2016. Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“I changed my schedule around and practiced well in Switzerland before coming here.”

Federer said he was not worried about his preparations for the French Open that starts on May 22.

”I’ve been doing a lot of practice on clay,“ the world number three explained. ”I don’t always need a lot of matches to feel 100 percent ready.

“With my experience and the way I feel about big tournaments, if I have matches, great. If I don‘t, I trust in my game, in my mind that I’ll be fine regardless of the preparations.”