FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Tennis: Tsonga beats Kyrgios to reach Marseille final
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 25, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 6 months ago

Tennis: Tsonga beats Kyrgios to reach Marseille final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament - Singles' final - Ahoy Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands - 19/02/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts.Michael Kooren

(Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.

Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 last week in Rotterdam and maintained his streak of hot form in the face of typically inspired play by the unpredictable Kyrgios.

His victory set up an all-French final on Sunday against Lucas Pouille, who beat another Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5 6-3 in the other last-four match.

Second seed Tsonga lost his way in the second set against Kyrgios but recovered to break once in the decider.

The 31-year-old Tsonga saved five of eight break points and had to prevail in the face of 16 aces from Kyrgios to win their first meeting and give himself the chance of a third Marseille crown after his victories in 2009 and 2013.

Reporting by Martyn Herman and Ian Chadband, Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.