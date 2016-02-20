FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

February 20, 2016 / 6:50 PM / in 2 years

Cilic beats Paire to set up Kyrgios showdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning his second round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

PARIS (Reuters) - Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic cruised into the final of the Open 13 by beating local favorite Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in Marseille on Saturday.

Cilic will take on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final after the Australian eased past Czech second seed Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Kyrgios relied on a strong first serve, firing 15 aces to prevail against Berdych.

While Cilic conceded eight points on his service games in a one-sided first set against Paire, the Frenchman’s first-serve percentage was only 33.

Paire rediscovered his touch in the second set and Cilic lost focus in the tiebreak as the match went into a decider.

The former U.S. Open champion, however, regained his composure to break for 4-2 in the third set before wrapping up the victory on his first match point.

Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Clare Fallon

