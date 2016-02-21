Kyrgios captures first ATP title in Marseille

Australia's Nick Kyrgios stretches to hit a shot during his third round match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios claimed his maiden ATP title when he beat Croatian fourth seed Marin CIlic 6-2 7-6(3) to win the Marseille Open on Sunday.

Despite a mediocre first serve percentage, the unseeded Kyrgios did not face a break point in the opening set, while former U.S. Open champion Cilic dropped his serve twice.

World number 41 Kyrgios, playing his second ATP final after a runner-up finish in Estoril last year, sent down 17 aces as he completed victory over Cilic.