FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top seed Nishikori wins Memphis Open in straight sets
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 15, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 3 years ago

Top seed Nishikori wins Memphis Open in straight sets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Top seed Kei Nishikori completed a Tennessee triple when he won the Memphis Open tennis tournament in straight sets on Sunday.

Japan’s Nishikori beat second-seeded South African Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 for his third consecutive title in this indoor hardcourt event.

Nishikori clinched his eighth ATP Tour title in what proved to be his easiest match of the week. He dropped the first set in each of his three previous matches before battling back to advance.

The 25-year-old Nishikori became the first Asian man to make a Grand Slam singles final when he finished runner-up at last year’s U.S. Open.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.