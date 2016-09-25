France's Pouille claims first ATP title in Metz

PARIS (Reuters) - Frenchman Lucas Pouille claimed his first ATP title by beating Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem 7-6(5) 6-2 in the Moselle Open final in Metz on Sunday.

World number 18 Pouille, seeded third, overcame a 4-0 deficit in the opening set's tiebreak to down Thiem, who made too many unforced errors.

Pouille, who has been enjoying a fine end of season after reaching the quarter-finals at this month's U.S. Open, rode his momentum by breaking in the first game of the second set.

He broke again in the seventh game to lead 5-2 before wrapping it up with his 10th ace.