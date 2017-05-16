FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
May 16, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 3 months ago

Former world number 10 Monaco hangs up his racket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Japan Open men's Singles Quarterfinal Match - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - 07/10/16.Juan Monaco of Argentina returns a ball to Marin Cilic of Croatia.Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Argentina's Juan Monaco announced his retirement from professional tennis on Monday at the age of 33.

Monaco, who reached his highest ranking of number 10 in the world in July 2012, won nine ATP singles titles during his career, eight of them on clay. He also won three doubles titles.

"Although it creates me a lot of nostalgia I am sure I am making the right decision," Monaco said in a statement on his verified Twitter account. "I retire from professional tennis.

"There are so many feelings that it is very difficult to write them down... Thanks for what tennis gave to me: education, friendship and unforgettable moments."

Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by John O'Brien

