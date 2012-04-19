FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emotional Djokovic fights back to win in Monte Carlo
#Sports News
April 19, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Emotional Djokovic fights back to win in Monte Carlo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic raised his eyes and arms to the sky after beating Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday just hours after learning of the death of his grandfather.

The Serb fought back to overcome his emotions and move past Dolgopolov 2-6 6-1 6-4.

He was crying as he left the court to thunderous applause from a packed crowd.

Djokovic learned of his grandfather’s death while he was practicing on Thursday morning.

He had said how close he was to his grandfather, to whom he dedicated his victory in the recent Sony Ericsson Open in Miami.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond

