Djokovic to play in Monte Carlo Masters: organizers
April 16, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Djokovic to play in Monte Carlo Masters: organizers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for a training session during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic, who has been struggling to shake off an ankle injury, will play in this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, organizers said on Tuesday.

Last year’s runner-up picked up the injury when he led Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-final win over the United States last week.

Djokovic practiced on Tuesday but did not put too much pressure on his right leg when serving.

He will face Russian Mikhail Youzhny in the second round on Wednesday.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
