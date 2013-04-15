FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenchman Simon suffers early exit in Monte Carlo
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Frenchman Simon suffers early exit in Monte Carlo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gilles Simon of France wipes his face during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Last year’s semi-finalist Gilles Simon suffered a shock 6-3 7-6 loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters first round on Monday.

Roared on by the crowd, the 11th-seeded Frenchman saved five match points in the tiebreak before handing his opponent victory with a netted backhand.

Simon has struggled on clay this year, also losing the decisive match when France lost to Argentina in the Davis Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Bautista Agut, 59th in the world rankings, secured his first win in a Masters series tournament.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.