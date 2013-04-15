Frenchman Simon suffers early exit in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Last year’s semi-finalist Gilles Simon suffered a shock 6-3 7-6 loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters first round on Monday.
Roared on by the crowd, the 11th-seeded Frenchman saved five match points in the tiebreak before handing his opponent victory with a netted backhand.
Simon has struggled on clay this year, also losing the decisive match when France lost to Argentina in the Davis Cup quarter-finals last weekend.
Bautista Agut, 59th in the world rankings, secured his first win in a Masters series tournament.
Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond