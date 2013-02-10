Gasquet wins at home to seal second title of the season

Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Tommy Haas of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - World number 10 Richard Gasquet clinched his second title of the year by easily beating fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2 6-3 in the Montpellier Open on Sunday.

Gasquet, who had already won in Doha last month, took one hour and nine minutes to cruise past the 43th-ranked Paire.

The 26-year-old Gasquet, born only 40 miles from Montpellier, now has nine trophies to his name and his win on Sunday was the first time he had landed multiple titles in a single year since 2006.

“Three years ago, it was an incredible feeling to know that an event was going to take place in Montpellier, knowing that I would have a few opportunities to win it,” Gasquet said on the court.

”It was one of my goals. I won in front of my friends, my family who were all in the stands. It’s wonderful to have won two titles this season.

The world number 10 made a perfect start, breaking his opponent’s serve in the first game before holding to swiftly take a 2-0 lead.

He proved too solid for the 23-year-old Paire and broke him a second time with a trademark backhand in the seventh game before wrapping it up 6-2 in 23 minutes.

Gasquet again took command with another break in the fifth game of the second set, only to see Paire level to 3-3 immediately, though he eventually tightened his grip to grab the last three games and extend his season win-loss record to 14-1.