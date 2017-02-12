FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zverev denies Gasquet Montpellier hat-trick
February 12, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 6 months ago

Zverev denies Gasquet Montpellier hat-trick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rising German Alexander Zverev denied home favorite Richard Gasquet a third consecutive Open Sud de France title in Montpellier with a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Local favorite Gasquet, bidding for a fourth title overall at the indoor event, dropped the first set on the tiebreak and was broken twice in the second as the 19-year-old Zverev claimed his second career title.

Defeat ended world number 22 Gasquet's 10-match winning streak in Montpellier.

Zverev, who will compete in the doubles final later on Sunday alongside his brother Mischa, had beaten much-fancied second seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his semi final.

Gasquet saw off compatriot Benoit Paire to reach the final.

Reporting by Ed Dove

