FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray wins in Montreal to end drought against Djokovic
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 16, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Murray wins in Montreal to end drought against Djokovic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Andy Murray of Great Britain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) congratulate each other during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray ended a long drought against Novak Djokovic when he beat the Serbian 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday.

The British world number three ended an eight-match, 25-month slump against the world number one. He had not beaten Djokovic since the 2013 Wimbledon final. They embraced at the net after their three-hour match that left them exhausted because of lengthy games and courtside temperatures that reached as high as 40C.

“Everybody wants me and Novak to dislike each other and people always try to stir things up between us,” Murray said.

“It’s impossible to be extremely close when we’re playing in these sorts of matches because it’s so mentally challenging and physically demanding and you need to try to still have that competitive edge as well. “But it’s not easy, not only because we get on but because he’s bloody good, he’s number one in the world and he hasn’t lost in a Masters Series this year. To win against him is extremely tough.” After each player employed early breaks to split the first two sets, Murray was spot on to begin the final set.

He broke his opponent in the second game to burst to a 3-0 lead and then hung on for his third title on the Canadian hardcourts, and first since 2010.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.