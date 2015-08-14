Kyrgios issued second fine for insulting remarks

Aug 12, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a shot against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios has been issued two separate fines and could be suspended for insulting Swiss opponent Stan Wawrinka and a ball person during a match at the Rogers Cup, the ATP said on Thursday.

After his incendiary remark towards Wawrinka was detected by a courtside microphone during their second-round match on Wednesday, Kyrgios took to Twitter and Facebook to apologize for the incident but it did not stop the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) from taking quick action.

“Nick Kyrgios has been fined the maximum on site amount of $10,000 for an insulting comment he made to Stan Wawrinka,” an ATP spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

“The ATP ... is still reviewing that matter and additional penalties may be forthcoming.”

The other shoe dropped a few hours later when the ATP issued another statement that an additional fine of $2,500 had been imposed for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct related to a comment made to a ball person during the match.”

More significantly, the ATP raised the possibility that Kyrgios could be suspended.

”Kyrgios has been served with a ‘Notice of Investigation’ which begins a process to determine if his actions also constitute a violation of the Player Major Offence provisions set forth under ‘Aggravated Behavior’ or ‘Conduct Contrary to the Integrity of the Game’.

“That investigation opens up the possibility of further penalties which could include additional monetary fines and/or suspension from ATP events.”

A couple of hours after the ATP announced it would fine Kyrgios, the 20-year-old player went into damage control mode.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for the comments I made during the match last night vs Stan,” Kyrgios tweeted.

He also posted the comment on Facebook, adding: ”My comments were made in the heat of the moment and were unacceptable on many levels.

“In addition to the private apology I’ve made, I would like to make a public apology as well. I take full responsibility for my actions and regret what happened.”

Kyrgios, in the comment picked up by a courtside microphone, said to Wawrinka: “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend,” referring to his Davis Cup team mate Thanasi Kokkinakis. “Sorry to tell you that, mate.”

French Open champion Wawrinka, who separated from his wife last year, has been linked with Croatian WTA Tour player Donna Vekic, as has Kokkinakis.

Wawrinka did not appear to hear the comment at the time, but he was furious afterwards, calling at his official press conference and via Twitter for the ATP to take disciplinary action against Kyrgios.

“What was said I wouldn’t say to my worst enemy. To stop so low is not only unacceptable but also beyond belief,” he tweeted.

Kyrgios said after he had won the match 6-7(8) 6-3 4-0, following Wawrinka’s retirement due to a back injury, that he had been responding to words from the two-time grand slam champion.

“He was getting a bit lippy with me,” Kyrgios said of Wawrinka. “Kind of in the heat of the moment. I don’t know. I just said it.”

Kyrgios, who was beaten in the third round by American John Isner on Thursday, told reporters after the loss that as far as he was concerned the case was closed.

He spoke before the ATP announced that it was not.