Cilic beats Bautista Agut to win Kremlin Cup
#Sports News
October 25, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Cilic beats Bautista Agut to win Kremlin Cup

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a return against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their Kremlin Cup men's single tennis match final in Moscow, Russia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin -

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Marin Cilic beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to win a second successive Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

The 27-year-old world number 14 needed an hour and 28 minutes to beat the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 in a repeat of last year’s final, which was also won by Cilic with the same scoreline.

The Croat has now won at least one ATP title every season since 2008.

Russians Andrey Rublev and Dmitry Tursunov won the doubles after beating Radu Albot and Frantisek Cermak 2-6 6-1 10-6.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
