MOSCOW World number 36 Pablo Carreno Busta came back from a set down and an ankle injury to win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday, beating Italian Fabio Fognini 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final.

The 25-year-old Spaniard, who was seeded sixth in the tournament, needed treatment on his ankle midway through the second set but fought on for victory over the world number 50.

It was Carreno Busta's second career title, with his first coming at the end of August when he won in Winston-Salem after beating compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

