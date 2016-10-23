Iheanacho makes instant impact as City draw with Saints
- Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on goal difference after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
MOSCOW World number 36 Pablo Carreno Busta came back from a set down and an ankle injury to win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday, beating Italian Fabio Fognini 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final.
The 25-year-old Spaniard, who was seeded sixth in the tournament, needed treatment on his ankle midway through the second set but fought on for victory over the world number 50.
It was Carreno Busta's second career title, with his first coming at the end of August when he won in Winston-Salem after beating compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.
KUALA LUMPUR Justin Thomas fired a final round eight-under-par 64 to overturn a four-shot deficit at the start of the day and successfully defend his CIMB Classic title in Malaysia on Sunday.
HONG KONG Australia's Minjee Lee held on in a dramatic finish to clinch her third career win on the LPGA Tour after securing a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Blue Bay on Hainan Island on Sunday.