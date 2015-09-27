FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsonga claims 12th career title with Moselle Open win
September 27, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tsonga claims 12th career title with Moselle Open win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a shot to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Gilles Simon 7-6(5) 1-6 6-2 in an all-French final at the Moselle Open to claim his 12th ATP title on Sunday.

The third-seeded Tsonga eventually had too much power for his second-seeded opponent in a rematch of the 2013 final won by Simon.

“I am very happy, it was a big first set,” said Tsonga.

“It’s always tricky to play against Gilles, the ball always comes back.”

Simon added: “He was more solid than me on the important points, especially in the first set.”

Tsonga misfired some 20 forehands in the opening set but he still won the tiebreak 7-5 after saving six break points.

Simon, however, regained control and bagged the first five games of the second set, leveling to one set all when Tsonga netted a forehand.

The former Australian Open runner-up found his range in the decider, breaking for a 3-1 lead before ending the contest when Simon’s forehand bounced out following a net cord.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
