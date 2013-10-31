FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray will only return in Australia if in the shape to win
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 31, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Murray will only return in Australia if in the shape to win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray will only play at next year’s Australian Open if his back has recovered enough for him to win the title.

Wimbledon champion Murray, runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne this year, ended his season early last month when he had surgery on his lower back and will miss the ATP World Tour finals in London next week.

The world number four has begun his rehabilitation but said he will not be taking any risks.

“You don’t come back just to play a match,” Murray was quoted on the BBC’s website on Thursday. “If I come back I want to be in the shape to win it.”

“I’d be disappointed to miss the Australian Open because it’s a grand slam - it’s a tournament all the players want to play in,” added the 26-year-old.

“I can look at this in a lot of positive ways, if I do get myself ready for it I will have had a long lead up and training block to get myself in the best possible shape.”

Murray also missed the French Open with back problems but said surgery had been a tough decision.

“It was a hard decision to have surgery, to realize I was going to miss a period of time was frustrating,” he said.

“You realize how much you miss from competition where you’re away from it. It will be hard missing London, but I’ll just have to make the best of it.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.