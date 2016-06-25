FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson wins in Nottingham for first ATP title
#Sports News
June 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Johnson wins in Nottingham for first ATP title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Men's Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre - 25/6/16 USA's Steve Johnson celebrates with the Trophy after winning the Mens' Singles Final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic

(Reuters) - American Steve Johnson sealed a first career ATP title by defeating Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 7-6(5) 7-5 to win the Nottingham Open grasscourt title on Saturday.

In only his second final, 38th-ranked Johnson edged a tight contest, dropping serve just once.

“It feels really good, I‘m not going to lie,” said Johnson, who reached the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club last week and will move inside the world’s top 30 for the first time.

”I had some ups and downs so far this year. To find my groove on the grass is fantastic. I had a good week at Queen’s Club and felt pretty comfortable on the grass.

“Once I got here and played my first couple of matches, I knew I was definitely a contender to win this.”

Johnson joins Australian Nick Kyrgios and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman as first-time winners this year.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
