Nishikori qualifies for ATP World Tour Finals
#Sports News
October 31, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Nishikori qualifies for ATP World Tour Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns a shot during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy sports hall in Paris, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori became the first Asian-born singles player to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals when he beat Spain’s David Ferrer 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday.

The sixth seed joins Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and Andy Murray as the line-up for the Nov. 9-16 season-ending tournament in London is now complete.

Canadian Raonic, who beat Federer earlier on Friday at Bercy, qualifies courtesy of fouth seed Ferrer’s defeat.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
