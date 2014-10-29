Raonic safely through despite bathroom hiccup in Paris

Canada's Milos Raonic eyes the ball during his match against Donald Young of the U.S. at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Milos Raonic was a relieved man after spending over eight minutes searching for a suitable toilet before battling back to beat American Jack Sock in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday.

Sock had leveled the match by winning the second set before Raonic’s long comfort break, which prompted the Bercy crowd to boo the Canadian when he returned to court.

“Whoever the escort who took me was, took me into a bathroom that had no seats on the toilet,” the seventh-seeded Raonic, who won 6-3 5-7 7-6(4) explained.

“So I didn’t want to squat, so I kept saying, ‘let’s go to another one’, and we ended up going to the locker room.”

Raonic still has a chance of qualifying for next month’s ATP World Tour finals in London, for which four spots are up for grabs in Paris.

THE RACE TO LONDON:

1 Novak Djokovic 9010-qualified

2 Roger Federer 8520-qualified

3 Rafa Nadal* 6835-withdrew

4 Stan Wawrinka 4805-qualified

5 Andy Murray 4295

6 Kei Nishikori 4265

7 Marin Cilic** 4150-qualified

8 Tomas Berdych 4105

9 David Ferrer 3865

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

10 Milos Raonic 3840

11 Grigor Dimitrov 3555

* Nadal has withdrawn through injury

** Cilic qualifies as U.S. Open champion