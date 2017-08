Tennis - Paris Masters tennis tournament men's singles quarterfinals - Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic v Andy Murray of Britain - Paris, France - 4/11/2016 - Murray returns the ball.

PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Andy Murray will take over from Novak Djokovic as world number one when the rankings are updated on Monday after his Paris Masters semi-final opponent Milos Raonic withdrew with a leg injury on Saturday.

"I have a tear in my right quad," Canadian Raonic told a news conference.