PARIS After all the battles and hard graft chasing the world number one spot, Briton Andy Murray arrived there without hitting a ball on Saturday as Milos Raonic pulled out of their Paris Masters semi-final with a leg injury.

The triple grand slam winner, who will take over from Serb Novak Djokovic at the top when the rankings are updated on Monday, still went out on center court for a practice session in front of a bemused crowd.

"Yesterday at I believe 4-2 in the first set I started feeling some pain in my leg," fourth-seeded Canadian Raonic told a news conference, referring to his match with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"I didn't think too much of it at that point. I had an MRI half an hour ago...they found that I have a grade one tear in the right quadriceps."

Murray, who was guaranteed to climb from second to first in the rankings if he reached the final, is the first Briton to get to number one.

At 29 years and 174 days, he will be the oldest player to reach the summit for the first time since John Newcombe in 1974.

Djokovic, the number one since July 2014, was knocked out in the quarter-finals by ninth seed Marin Cilic on Friday.

The Croat was then beaten 6-4 6-3 in the semi-finals on Saturday by American John Isner.

Raonic is now doubtful for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals to be held in London from Nov. 13-20.

"I still have the possibility of making it but I was told five to 10 days so I'm on the borderline," he said.

