Murray sets sights on record fifth Queen's Club title
May 3, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Murray sets sights on record fifth Queen's Club title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 15/04/2016. Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Milos Raonic of Canada. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray will be targeting a record fifth title at Queen’s Club as organizers unveiled what they called the strongest ever lineup for next month’s Aegon Championships.

Twelve months after beating Kevin Anderson in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament, the world number two will be aiming to surpass the landmark of winning four Queen’s Club titles that he shares with seven other men, including John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick.

“If I could win it for a fifth time it would be amazing,” said the 28-year-old.

“The names that have won it four times... they are all great tennis players.”

Murray, champion in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015, will be joined by twice Wimbledon champion Rafa Nadal, French Open holder Stanislas Wawrinka and former Queen’s Club winners Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov at the June 13-19 tournament.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis

