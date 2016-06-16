FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mathieu withdraws from Queen's, Edmund into quarters
June 16, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Mathieu withdraws from Queen's, Edmund into quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Paul-Henri Mathieu of France v Roberto Bautista Agust of Spain - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Mathieu returns a shot.Jacky Naegelen

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu has withdrawn from the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of a wrist injury, meaning British wildcard Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals.

Edmund, ranked 85, will face a fellow Briton in the quarter-final, his second on the ATP Tour this year. He will play either defending champion Andy Murray or Slovenia-born Aljaz Bedene who meet later.

Mathieu suffered the wrist injury beating Britain's Dan Evans on Wednesday.

It was not clear how serious the injury was.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
