Kings' Cousins faces suspension after 16th technical foul
Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins is facing a suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.
LONDON A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title.
"I am very happy to be coming back to Queen's.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon,” the Spanish left-hander said in a statement.
He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008 just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen’s Club.
Nadal’s second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen's and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, making the quarters or better at the London warm-up event prior to each one.
The Queen’s Club tournament will be held from June 19-25.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Lindsey Vonn's first run at the World Championships lasted just a few seconds on Tuesday when the American slid out of the Super-G in St Moritz.
St Moritz, Switzerland With the Winter Olympics just a year away, Europe's broadcast rights holder is dangling a host of technological breakthroughs - from "ghost skiers" to performance patches - which it says will enhance the drama of the Pyeongchang Games.