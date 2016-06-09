Tsonga pulls out of Queen's Club tournament

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France - Paris, France - 24/05/16. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of next week’s Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club with an adductor injury, organizers of the grasscourt tournament said on Thursday.

Tsonga, runner-up to Andy Murray in 2011, suffered the injury at the French Open where he was forced to retire in the third round against Ernests Gulbis.

“I am very disappointed,” Tsonga, 31, said in a statement.

“It is one of my favorite tournaments, home of some very happy moments for me on the court -- reaching the top 100 for the first time and playing in the final -- and I was looking forward to coming back.”

Defending champion Andy Murray will be aiming for a record fifth title when the event gets underway on Monday.