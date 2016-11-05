Factbox: Previous ATP world number ones

(Reuters) - Chronological list of former ATP world number ones since computer rankings were introduced in 1973.

Year first achieved and total weeks spent at number one in brackets.

Ilie Nastase (Romania) - (1973, 40 weeks)

John Newcombe (Australia) - (1974, 8)

Jimmy Connors (U.S.) (1974, 268)

Bjorn Borg (Sweden) - (1977, 109)

John McEnroe (U.S.) - (1980, 170)

Ivan Lendl (Czech Republic) - (1983, 270)

Mats Wilander (Sweden) - (1988, 20)

Stefan Edberg (Sweden) - (1990, 72)

Boris Becker (Germany) - (1991, 12)

Jim Courier (U.S.) - (1992, 58)

Pete Sampras (U.S.) - (1993, 286)

Andre Agassi (U.S.) - (1995, 101)

Thomas Muster (Austria) - (1996, 6)

Marcelo Rios (Chile) - (1998, 6)

Carlos Moya (Spain) - (1999, 2)

Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) - (1999, 6)

Pat Rafter (Australia) - (1999, 1)

Marat Safin (Russia) - (2000, 9)

Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil) - (2000, 43)

Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) - (2001, 80)

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) - (2003, 8)

Andy Roddick (U.S.) - (2003, 13)

Roger Federer (Switzerland) - (2004, 302)

Rafael Nadal (Spain) - (2008, 141)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - (2011, 223)

Andy Murray (Britain) - (2016, 1*)