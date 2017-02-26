FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Tennis: Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
February 26, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 6 months ago

Tennis: Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 21/1/17 Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta hits a shot during his Men's singles third round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.Edgar Su

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.

Wildcard Ruud, playing in his maiden ATP semi-final at the age of 18, broke his opponent twice to win the opener but Carreno Busta battled back to level up the match in a topsy-turvy second set before easing through the decider 6-0.

The world number 24 will face Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final after the Austrian second seed, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, stormed past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-4 in the other semi.

Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas briefly looked like he might muster a comeback when he broke serve to level the scores at 4-4 in the second but Thiem, the world number eight, broke back before serving out for the match.

Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney

