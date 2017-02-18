Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga chalked up his 400th career victory in beating Czech Tomas Berdych to reach the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Saturday.

Tsonga, 31, went through 6-3 6-4 to move one victory away from his first title since September 2015.

He will face Belgium's David Goffin in the final.

Tsonga needed just one break of serve to snaffle the opening set against the 2014 champion and eased through after a repeat at the start of the second.

Dominant throughout, he did not face a single break point as

he fired down 10 aces.

"Just really happy to be in the final. Now it's the last step, and it's not an easy one so I'm already focused on the next match," world number 14 Tsonga said.

Goffin, ranked 11 but now assured of a place in the world's top 10 after his run to the final in Sofia last week, scuppered hopes of an all-French final as he easily beat doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1 6-3.

The silky Belgian third seed will be hunting his third career title and his first since 2014.

Tsonga leads their head-to-head record 3-2.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)