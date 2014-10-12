Bryans achieve another record with Masters slam

Bob Bryan (L) and his brother Mike Bryan of the U.S. pose with their trophies after winning the men's doubles final against Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger Vasselin of France at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - American twins Bob and Mike Bryan added another accolade to their lengthy resume after taking the Shanghai Masters men’s doubles title on Sunday to become the first pair to win all nine ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments.

The 35-year-old siblings defeated French Open champions Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 7-6(3) on the Chinese hard court to take an unprecedented 101st career title in their 152nd final.

The Masters 1000 events are the top ranking tournaments on the ATP Tour outside of the grand slams with the Bryans now boasting 31 of them after multiple wins in Indian Wells, Paris, Rome, Monte Carlo, Miami, Toronto, Madrid and Cincinnati.

They also won the now defunct Hamburg Masters in 2007.

Sunday’s victory was their fifth Masters 1000 title of the season, a joint personal best, after they secured the year-end doubles number one ranking earlier this week for the 10th time.

“It’s another great milestone,” Bob Bryan said.

”This week was full of them for us. To come and get in the title match, have a shot at winning the tournament that’s eluded us, complete the Golden Masters, is amazing.

“It was really the last thing left for us to do. We can definitely shut it down today and be happy guys.”

The duo have also won 16 grand slam titles together, a record for a pair, and in 2012 became only the second team to complete a golden slam after they won the London Olympics doubles title.