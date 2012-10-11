FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic reaches Shanghai quarters with ease
October 11, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Djokovic reaches Shanghai quarters with ease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their singles tennis match at the Shanghai Masters tournament October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Second seed Novak Djokovic served well and barely broke a sweat as he marched past Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters tennis on Thursday.

The world number two from Serbia, who last week won the China Open in Beijing, served 12 aces and lost seven points on his serve to continue his rich vein of form.

“I‘m trying to enjoy the efficiency of my serve,” Djokovic told reporters.

”I‘m not very well known around the tour for big serving. But so far in this tournament, and also in Beijing, it has been working very well for me.

“It has been giving me a lot of free points, a lot of confidence in the matches.”

Defending champion Andy Murray, who had a bye in the first round and a walkover in the second, also had an easy outing against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov and won 6-2 6-2 in under an hour.

Big-serving American John Isner, seeded number eight, hit 17 aces to Radek Stepanek’s four but the Czech still managed to eke out a 6-4 6-7 6-3 victory to set up a quarter-final date with third seed Murray.

Fourth seed Tomas Berdych battled past American Sam Querrey 6-2 6-7 6-4 in two hours 13 minutes to keep alive his hopes of qualifying for November’s season-ending World Tour finals in London.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded fifth, also remained on course for London by defeating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-2 7-6.

”I feel like I (am) playing (a) really good level,“ Tsonga said. ”I played great. I think I (have) improved my game a bit these last couple of months.

“I (have) worked a lot. It’s only now (that) I (have) started to play well, so I hope I will continue to play like this.”

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Clare Fallon

