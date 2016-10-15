FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Djokovic stunned by Bautista Agut, Murray eases through
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Djokovic stunned by Bautista Agut, Murray eases through

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain - Shanghai, China - 15/10/16. Djokovic wipes his forehead.Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 6-4 loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and his fierce rival Andy Murray beat France's Gilles Simon 6-4 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday.

Serbian Djokovic, 12-times grand slam champion, made 29 unforced errors against the 15th seed and converted just two of nine break points.

He saved three match points before Bautista Agut broke his serve for the fourth time to wrap up victory in one hour 48 minutes.

Djokovic, who smashed his racket after losing the first set and tore his shirt during the match, was left fuming after umpire Carlos Bernardes gave him a time violation when changing his shirt.

"He was the star of the show. That's what he wanted to be today," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"But there are definitely things that I need to regain from the emotional, mental point of view."

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain - Shanghai, China - 15/10/16. Bautista Agut reacts after winning match.Aly Song

Bautista Agut said aggressive tactics were key to him picking up his first victory in six attempts against Djokovic.

"I tried to force him to play his best tennis. I think in the first set he played some good tennis. He played a little bit better than me," Bautista Agut said.

Slideshow (4 Images)

"But then I knew that I had to increase my level. I had to play more aggressive."

World number two Murray took a strong hold of his match against Simon after breaking the Frenchman's serve to clinch a tight first set.

Murray, bidding for his third Shanghai Masters title, carried his momentum into the second set as he broke Simon's serve twice to wrap up the match in one hour 43 minutes.

Bautista Agut, who has lost to Murray in their two previous meetings, will face the 29-year-old Scot in the final on Sunday.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.