SHANGHAI World number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the Shanghai Masters third round with a 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini on Tuesday, the Serbian's first match since his loss to Stan Wawrinka in last month's U.S. Open final.

The defending champion, who withdrew from last week's China Open with an elbow problem, showed little sign of injury against his unseeded opponent, winning 83 percent of his first serve points in a match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

Djokovic started strongly, opening up a 3-0 lead to take control of the first set, but displayed signs of rust with 18 unforced errors.

He suffered a minor blip when he was broken in the first game of the second set, but held his nerve and hit back with two successive breaks to seal the win, helped by his opponent making 40 unforced errors.

Spaniard David Ferrer, the No. 10 seed, suffered a first-round upset loss to unseeded Feliciano Lopez who beat his compatriot 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(4).

Unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov served up another upset when he beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet, seeded 14th, 6-4 6-4, and 19-year-old Alexander Zverev's produced another shock when he defeated eighth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia.

The German, who is the youngest player in the world's top 50, battled back to see off the vastly more experienced Cilic 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the day's final match.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, ranked 14th in the world, brushed off the challenge of American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 in under an hour, firing down 14 aces and not facing a break point.

Ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat unseeded Serbian Janko Tipsarevic 6-3 7-6(6) to reach the third round while his compatriot and sixth seed Gael Monfils beat South African Kevin Anderson 7-6(4) 6-3.

