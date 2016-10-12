Nadal stunned, Murray cruises, Kyrgios slumps in Shanghai

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - 12/10/16. Andy Murray of Britain plays against Steve Johnson of U.S.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Fourth seed Rafa Nadal was stunned by Serb Viktor Troicki in an upset-filled Shanghai Masters second round on Wednesday while Andy Murray breezed past American Steve Johnson and Nick Kyrgios slumped to a listless defeat.

Troicki, ranked 31st in the world, overcame Nadal 6-3 7-6(3) in an hour and 34 minutes to secure his first ever victory in five previous attempts against the 14-time grand slam winner.

The unseeded Serb broke twice to seal the opening set before Nadal came back strongly in the second. The Spaniard saved a match point at 5-4 down but was defeated in the tiebreak.

"I played really well," Troicki said. "I was aggressive, I served well, I hit the ball nice. It was a great feeling on the court playing like this... against Rafa Nadal, who is a great champion."

Twice Shanghai Masters champion Murray, who claimed the China Open title last week, had no such trouble as he won 6-3 6-2 as he won 70 percent of second-serve return points.

The second-seeded Briton, who scraped through a testing encounter with Johnson at the Rio Olympics in August, also saved the one break point he faced in the first set.

Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - 12/10/16. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia. Aly Song

He will play Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the third round.

"I felt like I was creating a lot of chances on his serve. I thought I moved well for the first match in new conditions," Murray told reporters.

"I was timing the ball well. I felt like I was controlling a lot of the rallies. Yeah, for a first match after playing pretty different conditions a few days ago, it was good."

Australia's Nick Kyrgios lost to Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-1 with another controversial display in which he appeared uninterested throughout, landing a series of half-hearted serves and barely moving to meet his opponent's returns.

The 21-year-old also clashed with spectators before being booed off the court after a match that lasted just 48 minutes. Kyrgios, later apologized on his Twitter account, saying his performance was "not good enough". [L4N1CI3OH]

Seventh seed Tomas Berdych lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain 7-6(4) 7-6(1), while third seed Stan Wawrinka, the U.S. Open Champion, beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-4 and Canada's Vasek Pospisil battled past Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 7-6(2).